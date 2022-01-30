El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 297.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.60 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

