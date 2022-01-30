Electrum Dark (ELD) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $7,446.67 and $72.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00093754 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

