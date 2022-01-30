Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 386.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELROF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Elior Group from €8.50 ($9.66) to €8.10 ($9.20) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $6.53 on Friday. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.