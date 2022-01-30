Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,715 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ellington Financial worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth about $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

