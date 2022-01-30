Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EARN. BTIG Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.33. 149,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,774. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

