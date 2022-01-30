Ellipsis (EPS) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $94.40 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00046389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109275 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 616,631,837 coins and its circulating supply is 585,667,867 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.