Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Reaches $2.99 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $144.49 or 0.00380030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $86.47 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00183344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00028166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00074056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,664,283 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

