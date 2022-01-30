Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Elys Game Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $79,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ELYS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,891. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.82. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

