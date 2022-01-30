EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of EMCOR Group worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EME stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.