Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.83.

EMRAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Emera alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $47.38 on Friday. Emera has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.