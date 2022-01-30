Emercoin (EMC) Hits One Day Volume of $17,474.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $17,474.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,899 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

