Emercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $16,795.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,731,634 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

