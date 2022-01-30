Emercoin Trading Down 1% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $16,795.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,731,634 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

