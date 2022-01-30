Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS EGMCF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 4,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,391. Emgold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
About Emgold Mining
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Emgold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emgold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.