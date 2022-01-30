Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Update

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of EMLZF opened at $1,150.00 on Friday. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $1,150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,150.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,150.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,102.72.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Emmi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

