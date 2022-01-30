Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Capitalization Hits $7.19 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $110,194.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.55 or 0.06814106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.76 or 0.99796999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052766 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.