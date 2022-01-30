Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,431,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Enbridge worth $216,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

