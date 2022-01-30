Enigma One Day Trading Volume Hits $205,015.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Enigma has a market cap of $404,376.26 and $205,015.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00256727 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007237 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.