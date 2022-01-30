Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.88. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entegris.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

ENTG stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.49. 1,804,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

