EnterCoin Market Cap Hits $82,025.80 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $82,025.80 and approximately $30,167.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00108194 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.