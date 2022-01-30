Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.17.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,903,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

