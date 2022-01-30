Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings per share of ($7.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $762,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 282,936 shares of company stock worth $3,197,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

EOSE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 724,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,026. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

