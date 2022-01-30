EOS (EOS) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00006113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and $219.84 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,045,828,057 coins and its circulating supply is 979,241,832 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

