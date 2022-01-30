EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $0.61

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $165.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.70 or 0.06816172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,860.68 or 0.99959195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00053060 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

