Epic Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $85,348.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $20.92 million and approximately $85,348.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00004150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108294 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,640,572 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.