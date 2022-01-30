EpiK Protocol Market Cap Tops $20.47 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.46 or 0.06841031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,803.10 or 0.99793823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053472 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.