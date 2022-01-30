Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,753 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $35,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $223,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after acquiring an additional 196,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $489.05 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

