Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 22,349 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $46,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $380.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

