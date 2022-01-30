Equalizer Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $488,600.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.46 or 0.06841031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,803.10 or 0.99793823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.