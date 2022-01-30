Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Equifax comprises approximately 2.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Equifax by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Equifax by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 286,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.18.

EFX stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

