Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,044 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

