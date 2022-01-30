Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.