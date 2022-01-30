Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 60,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

