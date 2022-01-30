Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 4,494 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

