Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 6,639 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 278.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $34.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

