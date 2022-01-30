Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.57. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $189.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.24.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

