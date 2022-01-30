Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

