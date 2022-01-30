Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 327.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

