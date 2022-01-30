Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

