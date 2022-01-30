Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

