Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

Lucid Group stock opened at 27.15 on Friday. Lucid Group Inc has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 64.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 41.54.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

