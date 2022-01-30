Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEED. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

