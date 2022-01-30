Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $347.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $298.59 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.