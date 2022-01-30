Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEY. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.