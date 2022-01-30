Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $255.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.52 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

