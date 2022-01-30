Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

