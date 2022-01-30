Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

