Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $51.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

