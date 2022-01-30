Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 12,115 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $243.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.36 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.