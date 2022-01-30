Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 2,145 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWB. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

PWB opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.